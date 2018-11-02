Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC) Receives GBX 232.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 232.50 ($3.04).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOC. Numis Securities upgraded Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hochschild Mining to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

LON:HOC opened at GBX 162.20 ($2.12) on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 337.60 ($4.41).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

