Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) Stake Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,346 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.55% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $18,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 586.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 48.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $510,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 328,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,828.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard Potter bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,157.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

