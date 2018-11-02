Hilton Food Group (HFG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities lowered Hilton Food Group to an add rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

LON:HFG traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) on Thursday, reaching GBX 936 ($12.23). 75,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,780. Hilton Food Group has a 12 month low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 2.20%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

In related news, insider Angus Porter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 992 ($12.96) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920 ($12,962.24).

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail meat packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products, as well as trades in meat products.

