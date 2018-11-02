Hikari Power Ltd Sells 34,800 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Hikari Power Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,936,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,191,575,000 after buying an additional 3,221,439 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,906,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,596,000 after buying an additional 1,988,987 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,550.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,913,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,555,000 after buying an additional 1,872,389 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,631.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 997,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,674,000 after buying an additional 940,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,579,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,126,000 after buying an additional 696,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $70.31 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.27 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $3,708,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,505,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.