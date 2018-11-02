HighPoint Resources (HPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded HighPoint Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on HighPoint Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $9.00 price target on HighPoint Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Shares of HPR stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. 148,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,632. HighPoint Resources has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $783.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 3.26.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Starzer acquired 50,000 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul W. Geiger III acquired 20,000 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPoint Resources (HPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.