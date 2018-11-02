Hershey Co (HSY) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co raised its position in Hershey by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,296,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 17,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,811,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 30,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $3,119,885.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,080.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,716 shares of company stock worth $12,690,499. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $107.34 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $115.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55. Hershey had a return on equity of 102.30% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on Hershey and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 target price on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $105.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.