Hershey Co (HSY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 47,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $5,000,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 30,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $3,119,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,080.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,716 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $105.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.

HSY stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $115.82. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Hershey had a return on equity of 102.30% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

