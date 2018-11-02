Hercules Capital (HTGC) Announces Earnings Results

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.37 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 56.32%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of HTGC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.46. 961,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hercules Capital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 284.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Hercules Capital worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

