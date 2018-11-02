Helmerich & Payne (HP) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $83.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,045. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $52.53 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -223.62%.

In other news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $736,555.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $968,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 123,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 191,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.