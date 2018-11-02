Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDD) Given a €3.60 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €3.60 ($4.19) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €3.25 ($3.78) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.70 ($4.30) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. HSBC set a €3.10 ($3.60) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.24 ($3.77).

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen alerts:

Shares of HDD opened at €2.14 ($2.49) on Monday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 52-week low of €2.23 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of €3.62 ($4.21).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.