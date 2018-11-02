Hecla Mining (HL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 5,597,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 153.75 and a beta of 0.19.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,849,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after buying an additional 3,102,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,987,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,399,000 after buying an additional 2,146,765 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 34.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,639,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after buying an additional 1,435,562 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,889,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 114,575 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.