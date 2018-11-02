Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Has $22.28 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises 4.6% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $22,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Susan Schmitt sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total value of $787,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $173.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,289. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $209.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.44%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.54.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

