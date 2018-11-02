Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde Acquires 866,666 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (AXNX) Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde bought 866,666 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 641,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,533. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

There is no company description available for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.