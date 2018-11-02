Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HIIQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $51.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Shares of HIIQ stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $830.09 million, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Health Insurance Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sheldon Wang sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $285,674.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO of HealthPocket, Inc. division Bruce Telkamp sold 7,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $324,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,271,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

