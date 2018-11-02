Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HIIQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $51.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.
Shares of HIIQ stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $830.09 million, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.54.
In related news, insider Sheldon Wang sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $285,674.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO of HealthPocket, Inc. division Bruce Telkamp sold 7,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $324,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,271,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Health Insurance Innovations
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.
