Head-To-Head Survey: LRAD (LRAD) versus The Guitammer (GTMM)

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) and The Guitammer (OTCMKTS:GTMM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

LRAD has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Guitammer has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LRAD and The Guitammer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LRAD -3.78% 2.51% 2.20% The Guitammer N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LRAD and The Guitammer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LRAD 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Guitammer 0 0 0 0 N/A

LRAD currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.24%. Given LRAD’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LRAD is more favorable than The Guitammer.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LRAD and The Guitammer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LRAD $20.31 million 4.80 -$870,000.00 N/A N/A The Guitammer $1.57 million 0.37 -$1.10 million N/A N/A

LRAD has higher revenue and earnings than The Guitammer.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of LRAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Guitammer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of LRAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LRAD beats The Guitammer on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LRAD

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About The Guitammer

The Guitammer Company designs and distributes low frequency audio transducers worldwide. It offers various types of ButtKicker brand transducers, which provide vibration or low frequency audio effects; various models of amplifiers; wireless options; and accessories. The company's product portfolio comprises wireless ButtKicker kits and ButtKicker LFE Kits that are used in home theater and gaming applications; and ButtKicker Gamer2 for gaming and simulator use with video games for use in personal computers and game consoles with racing and flight simulators. Its products are also used in cinemas and industrial applications, as well as by musicians and professional audio technicians. In addition, the company provides ButtKicker Live! Broadcast technology, which enables haptic and tactile events broadcasting in addition to and distinct from a live broadcasts' audio and video. The Guitammer Company sells its products through independent manufacturers' sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio.

