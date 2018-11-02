Head to Head Survey: Endava (DAVA) vs. Its Peers

Endava (NYSE: DAVA) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Endava to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endava and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $293.10 million $25.55 million 33.24 Endava Competitors $1.95 billion $169.51 million -3.37

Endava’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Endava. Endava is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava N/A N/A N/A Endava Competitors -0.04% 88.23% 3.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Endava and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 3 2 0 2.40 Endava Competitors 239 960 1616 70 2.53

Endava currently has a consensus target price of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 17.80%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 12.17%. Given Endava’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Endava is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Endava rivals beat Endava on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Endava

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

