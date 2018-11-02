Head-To-Head Review: SSR Mining (SSRM) and Mesabi Trust (MSB)

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) and Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Mesabi Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. SSR Mining does not pay a dividend. Mesabi Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This table compares SSR Mining and Mesabi Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSR Mining 4.98% 2.51% 1.66% Mesabi Trust 97.13% 231.66% 156.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SSR Mining and Mesabi Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSR Mining 0 1 5 0 2.83 Mesabi Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

SSR Mining presently has a consensus price target of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.58%. Given SSR Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SSR Mining is more favorable than Mesabi Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of SSR Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Mesabi Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Mesabi Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SSR Mining and Mesabi Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSR Mining $448.77 million 2.72 $69.31 million $0.34 29.85 Mesabi Trust $34.56 million 10.45 $33.49 million N/A N/A

SSR Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Mesabi Trust.

Volatility and Risk

SSR Mining has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesabi Trust has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mesabi Trust beats SSR Mining on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc. and changed its name to SSR Mining Inc. in August 2017. SSR Mining Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

