Head-To-Head Review: ScanSource (SCSC) versus Speed Commerce (SPDC)

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) and Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ScanSource has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Speed Commerce has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for ScanSource and Speed Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScanSource 0 0 2 0 3.00 Speed Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

ScanSource currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.70%. Given ScanSource’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ScanSource is more favorable than Speed Commerce.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ScanSource and Speed Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScanSource $3.85 billion 0.27 $33.15 million $3.11 13.07 Speed Commerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ScanSource has higher revenue and earnings than Speed Commerce.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of ScanSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of ScanSource shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Speed Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ScanSource and Speed Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScanSource 0.86% 9.23% 4.08% Speed Commerce N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ScanSource beats Speed Commerce on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services). The WW Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies. This segment offers data capture and POS solutions to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, including retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications. It also provides electronic physical security products, such as identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, and wireless and networking infrastructure products; and video conferencing, cloud, POS portal, and other services. The WW Communications & Services segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for communications technologies and services comprising voice, video conferencing, wireless, data networking, cable, unified communications and collaboration, cloud, and technology services, as well as IP networks and other solutions for various vertical markets comprising education, healthcare, and government. It also provides professional, contact center, and infrastructure services; and distributes communications technologies, digital networks, and cyber security products. The company also offers pre-sale business tools and value-added services that include market and technology solution, education and training, product configuration tool, technical support, logistics, and channel financial services. ScanSource, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Speed Commerce

Speed Commerce, Inc. provides e-commerce and fulfillment services to retailers and manufacturers in the United States and Canada. It offers Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics, and contact center services, which provide customers with transaction-based services and information management tools. The company was formerly known as Navarre Corporation and changed its name to Speed Commerce, Inc. in September 2013. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

