Head-To-Head Comparison: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) and Astrotech (ASTC)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

90.7% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Astrotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions -5.26% 2.54% 1.26% Astrotech N/A -125.29% -110.28%

Risk & Volatility

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Astrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57 Astrotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $14.43, suggesting a potential upside of 12.90%. Given Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is more favorable than Astrotech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Astrotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $751.90 million 1.76 -$42.70 million $0.04 319.50 Astrotech $90,000.00 158.85 -$13.25 million N/A N/A

Astrotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats Astrotech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services. The Unmanned Systems segment provides unmanned aerial systems, and unmanned ground and seaborne systems. The Public Safety & Security segment designs, engineers, deploys, operates, integrates, maintains, and operates security and surveillance solutions for homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, government, and commercial customers. The company serves national security related agencies, the department of defense, intelligence agencies, and classified agencies, as well as international government agencies and domestic and international commercial customers. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral. The Astro Scientific segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the airport security, military, breath analysis markets, including MMS-1000, a small and low-power desktop analyzer designed for the laboratory market; and OEM-1000, an original equipment manufacturer component that drives the MMS-1000. This segment also develops vaccines and other therapeutics. The Astral segment offers Astral Black ICE, a system targeted mainly towards the black-and-white feature film and television series digitization and restoration markets; Astral Color ICE, a standalone AI software solution that integrates into film scanners to enable color image correction and enhancement; and Astral HDR ICE, high dynamic range solution that upgrades digital and traditional films to the HDR10 standard. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.