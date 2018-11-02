Head-To-Head Comparison: Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) versus AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH (AVCO)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) and AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH (OTCMKTS:AVCO) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 5.50% 58.75% 9.61% AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH -365.09% -81.16% -44.88%

93.3% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Booz Allen Hamilton and AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 0 4 7 0 2.64 AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.15%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH.

Dividends

Booz Allen Hamilton pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH does not pay a dividend. Booz Allen Hamilton pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $6.17 billion 1.11 $305.11 million $2.01 23.93 AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH $1.08 million 188.30 -$3.46 million N/A N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH.

Volatility & Risk

Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH has a beta of -5.48, indicating that its share price is 648% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; automation; and data science, which include predictive modeling and machine learning, as well as new or emerging areas, such as deep learning and artificial intelligence. In addition, the company delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems, such as the launch and test range system for the U.S. air force space command or the flush air data systems for NASA; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Further, it offers technical solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

AVALON GLOBOCAR/SH SH Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology, as well as rehabilitation medicine. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products to hospitals, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. The company has a strategic partnership Weill Cornell Medical College to co-develop technologies and bio-production of chimeric antigen receptor-T Therapy. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

