H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie set a $25.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.06. 433,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,188. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $790.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.49.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The firm had revenue of $322.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Arnold bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

