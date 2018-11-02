HCP (HCP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

HCP (NYSE:HCP) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HCP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HCP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised HCP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HCP from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HCP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of HCP stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,772,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.28. HCP has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.59 million. HCP had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCP will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in HCP by 51.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 240,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 81,593 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 188,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCP by 16.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 57,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in HCP by 3.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,552,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,076,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEW Capital Management L P boosted its stake in HCP by 131.4% during the second quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 4,928,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,264,000 after buying an additional 2,798,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

