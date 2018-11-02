Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Cancom (COK) a €55.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COK. Baader Bank set a €39.50 ($45.93) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.17 ($64.15).

ETR:COK opened at €36.72 ($42.70) on Monday. Cancom has a 52 week low of €47.44 ($55.16) and a 52 week high of €83.05 ($96.57).

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

