Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) CEO Acquires $1,009,800.00 in Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) CEO Brian Goldner bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HAS stock opened at $97.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $109.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,761,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,472,000 after acquiring an additional 146,319 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,893 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Hasbro by 30.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,192,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,698,000 after acquiring an additional 738,949 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,815,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,956,000 after acquiring an additional 224,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Hasbro by 23.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,238,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,600,000 after acquiring an additional 426,060 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.