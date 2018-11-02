Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) CEO Acquires $1,009,800.00 in Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) CEO Brian Goldner bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
HAS stock opened at $97.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $109.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,761,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,472,000 after acquiring an additional 146,319 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,893 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Hasbro by 30.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,192,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,698,000 after acquiring an additional 738,949 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,815,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,956,000 after acquiring an additional 224,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Hasbro by 23.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,238,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,600,000 after acquiring an additional 426,060 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
