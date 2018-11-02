Hasbro (HAS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Hasbro from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hasbro from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price objective on Hasbro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.33.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of HAS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.29. 1,191,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,595. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,697,608. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 75.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 136,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 58,710 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $2,578,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 50.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 86.3% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 15.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 38,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.