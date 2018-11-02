Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $216,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 23,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 271,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,030,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “$68.51” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

