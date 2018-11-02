Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 1,823 Shares of PTC Inc (PTC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 562.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,482,000 after purchasing an additional 234,656 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC Inc has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $107.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. PTC had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $312.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $25,615.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,643.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Miller sold 34,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $3,175,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,608 shares of company stock worth $3,377,338. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Cowen set a $113.00 price objective on PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PTC to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

