Harfst & Associates Inc. Invests $224,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De acquired 1,080 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.58 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.55.

Caterpillar stock opened at $124.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

