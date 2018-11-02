Hannover Re (HNR1) PT Set at €108.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HNR1. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Friday, October 19th. equinet set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.20 ($122.33) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €112.55 ($130.87).

Hannover Re stock opened at €120.40 ($140.00) on Monday. Hannover Re has a one year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a one year high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

