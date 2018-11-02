Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Stake Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,141 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.93% of Hanmi Financial worth $17,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAFC stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Hanmi Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $667.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,600,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

In related news, Director Scott Diehl acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hanmi Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. FIG Partners downgraded Hanmi Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

