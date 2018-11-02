Hanesbrands (HBI) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.69-1.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.735-6.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.76 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46 to $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.13.

HBI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 933,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,270. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $23.33.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 78.67% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

