Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)’s share price dropped 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.81 and last traded at $33.04. Approximately 1,217,775 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 551% from the average daily volume of 187,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 63.94%. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 28,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $1,327,391.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $4,726,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 366.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,370,000 after buying an additional 1,676,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 60.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 794,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,107,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 32.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,706,000 after buying an additional 247,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at about $7,010,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at about $3,518,000. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.