Habit Restaurants (HABT) Trading Up 12.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) were up 12.4% on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Habit Restaurants traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 720,256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 361,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.
According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HABT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Habit Restaurants from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Habit Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $367.28 million, a PE ratio of 89.19, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.92.
Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.43 million. Habit Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Habit Restaurants Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Habit Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:HABT)
The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.
