Habit Restaurants (HABT) Trading Up 12.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) were up 12.4% on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Habit Restaurants traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 720,256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 361,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HABT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Habit Restaurants from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Habit Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $367.28 million, a PE ratio of 89.19, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.43 million. Habit Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Habit Restaurants Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:HABT)

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

