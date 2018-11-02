H & R Block Inc (HRB) Position Increased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 498.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,099 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 6.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 103.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 3.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 34.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. H & R Block Inc has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.18.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. H & R Block had a net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 461.55%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.56%.

In other H & R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,657.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

