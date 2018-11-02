GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,582 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,017 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Oracle by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 106,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $185,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,227.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,248,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

