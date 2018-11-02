GWM Advisors LLC Has $992,000 Stake in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 64.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,662,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 83.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,298 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,552,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,275,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $369,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,882,233.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $158,249,931.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,614.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,969,811 shares of company stock valued at $297,370,093 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.15% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on SYSCO from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “$70.32” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

