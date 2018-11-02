GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $63.71 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 34.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,098,286.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,076.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $54,165.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock worth $6,302,079 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

