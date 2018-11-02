GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 833 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $2,275,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,409 shares of company stock worth $7,317,004. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $69.95 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. MED raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

