GVC (GVC) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,180

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,185 ($15.48) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GVC. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on shares of GVC in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,198.77 ($15.66).

Get GVC alerts:

GVC stock opened at GBX 955.50 ($12.49) on Friday. GVC has a one year low of GBX 705.50 ($9.22) and a one year high of GBX 996 ($13.01).

In other news, insider Jane Anscombe acquired 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15) per share, for a total transaction of £34,995.90 ($45,728.34). Also, insider Lee Feldman sold 732,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 954 ($12.47), for a total value of £6,986,924.28 ($9,129,654.10).

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.