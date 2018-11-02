Guardant Health (GH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,108. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $44.25.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in provision of precision oncology testing and development services. It focuses performing blood tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics to conquer cancer. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy and AmirAli H. Talasaz in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.