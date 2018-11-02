Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OMAB. Santander downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. HSBC downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 69,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,150. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.72. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 41.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 28,806.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,324 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the second quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

