Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Santander cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. HSBC cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $58.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 28,806.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 57,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 55.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 552.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 25.9% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 23,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

