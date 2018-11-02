Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Santander cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. HSBC cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $58.10.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.
