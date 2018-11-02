Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Shares of GPI opened at $59.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $84.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $209,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,805. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $109,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 74.4% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

