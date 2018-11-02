Greg M. Graves Buys 350 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Greg M. Graves bought 350 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.23 per share, with a total value of $22,480.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,674.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ UMBF traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $64.62. The company had a trading volume of 174,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,130. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. UMB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $82.14.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $251.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.
About UMB Financial
UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.
