Greg M. Graves Buys 350 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Greg M. Graves bought 350 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.23 per share, with a total value of $22,480.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,674.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ UMBF traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $64.62. The company had a trading volume of 174,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,130. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. UMB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $251.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.