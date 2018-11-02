GreenSky (GSKY) Shares Up 6.1%

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $13.99. 1,755,357 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,285,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GreenSky from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GreenSky from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that GreenSky Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GreenSky news, Director Nigel W. Morris bought 62,500 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $980,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

