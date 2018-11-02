Greenleaf Trust Has $512,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 118.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 845.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $147.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $107.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53. The company has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $304,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $523,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.