Greenleaf Trust Decreases Position in 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS (FVD)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS (NYSEARCA:FVD) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FVD. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSEARCA:FVD opened at $30.76 on Friday. 1st Tr VALUE LI/SHS has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

