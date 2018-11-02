Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Upgraded by UBS Group to Positive

UBS Group upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.38.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $49.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $689.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.98 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

