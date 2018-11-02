Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Noble Financial set a $8.00 price target on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 131,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,469. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $150.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, CEO Lasse Petterson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 675,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,727.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 175,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

