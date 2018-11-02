Granite Construction (GVA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) in the last few weeks:

11/1/2018 – Granite Construction was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

10/30/2018 – Granite Construction was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Granite Construction was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/27/2018 – Granite Construction was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Granite Construction Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $68.58.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Granite Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other news, Director Claes Bjork bought 6,500 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.25 per share, with a total value of $287,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

